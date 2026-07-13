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    LCF-24: CLB-8 Pax Pickup

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    LA GUAIRA, VENEZUELA

    07.05.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Allison White 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines and Sailors, with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Littoral Combat Force-24, and U.S. Army Soldiers, with Joint Task Force Bravo participate in a pax pickup with Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement in La Guaira, Venezuela July 5, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned to U.S. Military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S, humanitarian assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of June 24, 2026, earthquakes, (U.S. Marine Corps video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 17:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014488
    VIRIN: 260705-M-DQ015-1001
    Filename: DOD_111837798
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: LA GUAIRA, VE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LCF-24: CLB-8 Pax Pickup, by LCpl Allison White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    24th MEU
    MAGTF
    USMCNews
    CaribOps
    LCF-24
    VenEarthquake

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