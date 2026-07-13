LCF-24: CLB-8 Pax Pickup

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014488" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and Sailors, with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Littoral Combat Force-24, and U.S. Army Soldiers, with Joint Task Force Bravo participate in a pax pickup with Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement in La Guaira, Venezuela July 5, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned to U.S. Military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S, humanitarian assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of June 24, 2026, earthquakes, (U.S. Marine Corps video)