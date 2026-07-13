U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Littoral Combat Force-24 and U.S. Army Soldiers with Joint Task Force- Bravo participate in a resupply convoy with Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement in La Guaira, Venezuela July 2, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned to U.S. Military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S, humanitarian assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of June 24, 2026, earthquakes, (U.S. Marine Corps video)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 17:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014487
|VIRIN:
|260702-M-DQ015-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111837781
|Length:
|00:04:19
|Location:
|LA GUAIRA, VE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LCF-24: CLB-8 Resupply with LPD28, by LCpl Allison White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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