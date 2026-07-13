Team Maxwell Participate on a D-Day Run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014486" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen and families participate on a D-Day Run at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 4, 2026. The event was held to honor the courage and sacrifice of those who took part in the Allied invasion of Normandy in 1944. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)