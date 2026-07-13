Airmen and families participate on a D-Day Run at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 4, 2026. The event was held to honor the courage and sacrifice of those who took part in the Allied invasion of Normandy in 1944. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 16:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014486
|VIRIN:
|260604-F-XI916-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111837764
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Maxwell Participate on a D-Day Run, by SrA Elizabeth Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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