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    Team Maxwell Participate on a D-Day Run

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    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Airmen and families participate on a D-Day Run at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 4, 2026. The event was held to honor the courage and sacrifice of those who took part in the Allied invasion of Normandy in 1944. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 16:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014486
    VIRIN: 260604-F-XI916-1001
    Filename: DOD_111837764
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Maxwell Participate on a D-Day Run, by SrA Elizabeth Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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