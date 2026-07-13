MacDill AFB military children complete a Presidential Fitness Test

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014485" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Military children participate in a Presidential Fitness Test at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 12, 2026. The event challenged base youth ages nine through 18 across multiple fitness components, measuring their data against national benchmarks to help the Department of War standardize an upcoming nationwide rollout. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Monique Stober)