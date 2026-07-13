(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    MacDill AFB military children complete a Presidential Fitness Test

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Military children participate in a Presidential Fitness Test at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 12, 2026. The event challenged base youth ages nine through 18 across multiple fitness components, measuring their data against national benchmarks to help the Department of War standardize an upcoming nationwide rollout. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Monique Stober)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 15:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1014485
    VIRIN: 260615-F-RI626-1001
    Filename: DOD_111837728
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill AFB military children complete a Presidential Fitness Test, by SrA Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MacDill Air Force Base
    PFT
    6 ARW
    DoW
    Presidential Fitness Test

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video