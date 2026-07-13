MacDill AFB military children complete a Presidential Fitness Test

Military children participate in a Presidential Fitness Test at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 12, 2026. The event challenged base youth ages nine through 18 across multiple fitness components, measuring their data against national benchmarks to help the Department of War standardize an upcoming nationwide rollout. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 15:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014485
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-RI626-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111837728
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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