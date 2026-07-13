Soldiers’ Sprint: U.S.–NATO relay race at Grajewo Day in Poland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014484" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland, sprint alongside soldiers assigned to the 348th Air Defense Artillery Battalion, Romanian Land Forces, the 17th Croatian contingent, Croatian Armed Forces, and Polish soldiers of the 2nd Mechanized Brigade of the Legions, during the Grajewo Day celebration relay race in Grajewo, Poland, July 12, 2026. U.S. forces in Europe conduct routine training in Poland to enhance interoperability with NATO allies and maintain readiness along the alliance’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain) Music is used with permission and licensing rights from Envato Elements.