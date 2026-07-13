U.S. Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland, sprint alongside soldiers assigned to the 348th Air Defense Artillery Battalion, Romanian Land Forces, the 17th Croatian contingent, Croatian Armed Forces, and Polish soldiers of the 2nd Mechanized Brigade of the Legions, during the Grajewo Day celebration relay race in Grajewo, Poland, July 12, 2026. U.S. forces in Europe conduct routine training in Poland to enhance interoperability with NATO allies and maintain readiness along the alliance’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain) Music is used with permission and licensing rights from Envato Elements.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 16:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014484
|VIRIN:
|260712-A-KC361-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111837717
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|GRAJEWO, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers’ Sprint: U.S.–NATO relay race at Grajewo Day in Poland, by SSG Emilie Lenglain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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