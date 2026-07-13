LCF-24: Field Hospital

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014483" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Embassy Caracas Chargé d’Affaires John Barrett and Erin Magee the Disaster Assistance Response Team Lead, visit Samaritan’s Purse field hospital that is set up in support of Venezuelan citizens in La Guaira, Venezuela July 2, 2026. The DART remains on the ground to surge humanitarian assistance to the people of Venezuela impacted by the recent earthquakes. (U.S. Marine Corps video)