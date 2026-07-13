LCF-24: Field Hospital

U.S. Embassy Caracas Chargé d’Affaires John Barrett and Erin Magee the Disaster Assistance Response Team Lead, visit Samaritan’s Purse field hospital that is set up in support of Venezuelan citizens in La Guaira, Venezuela July 2, 2026. The DART remains on the ground to surge humanitarian assistance to the people of Venezuela impacted by the recent earthquakes. (U.S. Marine Corps video)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 17:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014483
|VIRIN:
|260701-M-DQ015-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111837701
|Length:
|00:05:59
|Location:
|LA GUAIRA, VE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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