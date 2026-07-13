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    LCF-24: Field Hospital

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    LA GUAIRA, VENEZUELA

    07.01.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Allison White 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Embassy Caracas Chargé d’Affaires John Barrett and Erin Magee the Disaster Assistance Response Team Lead, visit Samaritan’s Purse field hospital that is set up in support of Venezuelan citizens in La Guaira, Venezuela July 2, 2026. The DART remains on the ground to surge humanitarian assistance to the people of Venezuela impacted by the recent earthquakes. (U.S. Marine Corps video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 17:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014483
    VIRIN: 260701-M-DQ015-1001
    Filename: DOD_111837701
    Length: 00:05:59
    Location: LA GUAIRA, VE

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, LCF-24: Field Hospital, by LCpl Allison White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    24th MEU
    MAGTF
    USMCNews
    CaribOps
    LCF-24
    VenEarthquake

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