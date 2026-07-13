LCF-24: CLB-8 Resupply Convoy

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Littoral Combat Force-24, U.S. Army Soldiers with Joint Task Force Bravo, and members of the Disaster Assistance Response Team participate in a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement resupply convoy in La Guaira, Venezuela June 30, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned to U.S. Military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S, disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of June 24, 2026, earthquakes, (U.S. Marine Corps video)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 17:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014481
|VIRIN:
|260630-M-DQ015-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111837684
|Length:
|00:04:32
|Location:
|LA GUAIRA, VE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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