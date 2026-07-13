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    LCF-24: CLB-8 Resupply Convoy

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    LA GUAIRA, VENEZUELA

    06.30.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Allison White 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Littoral Combat Force-24, U.S. Army Soldiers with Joint Task Force Bravo, and members of the Disaster Assistance Response Team participate in a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement resupply convoy in La Guaira, Venezuela June 30, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned to U.S. Military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S, disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of June 24, 2026, earthquakes, (U.S. Marine Corps video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 17:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014481
    VIRIN: 260630-M-DQ015-1001
    Filename: DOD_111837684
    Length: 00:04:32
    Location: LA GUAIRA, VE

    Video Analytics

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    This work, LCF-24: CLB-8 Resupply Convoy, by LCpl Allison White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    24th MEU
    MAGTF
    USMCNews
    CaribOps
    LCF-24
    VenEarthquake

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