260713-N-PI330-1001 NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (July 13, 2026) Video spot encouraging Sailors to wear proper personal protective equipment on Naval Station Mayport, Fla., July 13, 2026. Naval Station Mayport is the second largest Fleet Concentration on the East Coast and home to over 20 warships, three helicopter squadrons, and the headquarters of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 15:40
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1014480
|VIRIN:
|260713-N-PI330-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111837673
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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