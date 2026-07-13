LCF-24: LA Ground Zero

U.S. Department of State’ Urban Search and Rescue coordinates tactical operations with international USAR personnel during a joint international disaster-response in La Guaira, Venezuela June 28, 2026. The State Debarment Disaster Assistance Response Team remains on the ground to surge humanitarian assistance to the people of Venezuela impacted by the recent earthquakes (U.S. Marine Corps video)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 17:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014478
|VIRIN:
|260629-M-DQ015-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111837662
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|LA GUAIRA, VE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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