San-Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) arrives to assist in disaster-response in La Guaira Port, Venezuela, June 28, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned to U.S. Military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S, disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of June 24, 2026, earthquakes, (U.S. Marine Corps photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 17:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014477
|VIRIN:
|260628-M-DQ015-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111837650
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|LA GUAIRA, VE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LCF-24: LPD28 Arrival, by LCpl Allison White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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