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    LCF-24: LPD28 Arrival

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    LA GUAIRA, VENEZUELA

    06.28.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Allison White 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    San-Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) arrives to assist in disaster-response in La Guaira Port, Venezuela, June 28, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned to U.S. Military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S, disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of June 24, 2026, earthquakes, (U.S. Marine Corps photo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 17:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014477
    VIRIN: 260628-M-DQ015-3001
    Filename: DOD_111837650
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: LA GUAIRA, VE

    Video Analytics

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    This work, LCF-24: LPD28 Arrival, by LCpl Allison White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    24th MEU
    MAGTF
    USMCNews
    CaribOps
    LCF-24
    VenEarthquake

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