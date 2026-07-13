LCF-24: Ground Zero

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014476" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Urban Search and Rescue coordinates tactical operations with USAR personnel representing different partner nations during a joint international disaster-response mobilization in La Guaira, Venezuela June 28, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned to U.S. Military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S, disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Marine Corps video)