Video from the site in the East Baton Rouge Parish North Landfill in Zachary, Louisiana. FBI experts are in scene to help direct FBI personnel, local, state, and other federal law enforcement as they search for 15-year-old Ja'Derrius Minnieweather.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 14:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014470
|VIRIN:
|260713-D-D0355-1576
|Filename:
|DOD_111837510
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FBI New Orleans: B-Roll Baton Rouge Landfill Search, by Lesley Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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