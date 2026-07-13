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    FBI New Orleans: B-Roll Baton Rouge Landfill Search

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    BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Video by Lesley Hill 

    FBI Field Offices

    Video from the site in the East Baton Rouge Parish North Landfill in Zachary, Louisiana. FBI experts are in scene to help direct FBI personnel, local, state, and other federal law enforcement as they search for 15-year-old Ja'Derrius Minnieweather.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 14:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014470
    VIRIN: 260713-D-D0355-1576
    Filename: DOD_111837510
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, US

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    This work, FBI New Orleans: B-Roll Baton Rouge Landfill Search, by Lesley Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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