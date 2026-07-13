FBI New Orleans: B-Roll - Preparations for Baton Rouge Landfill Search

Video includes: FBI drone pilots, heavy equipment being used in search, protective gear brought in by the FBI's THRU, and the base camp set up close to the search site.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 14:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014469
|VIRIN:
|260713-D-D0355-4987
|Filename:
|DOD_111837501
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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