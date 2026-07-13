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    FBI New Orleans: B-Roll - Preparations for Baton Rouge Landfill Search

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    BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Courtesy Video

    FBI Field Offices

    Video includes: FBI drone pilots, heavy equipment being used in search, protective gear brought in by the FBI's THRU, and the base camp set up close to the search site.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 14:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014469
    VIRIN: 260713-D-D0355-4987
    Filename: DOD_111837501
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, FBI New Orleans: B-Roll - Preparations for Baton Rouge Landfill Search, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    FBI New Orleans
    ERT Search

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