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    FBI New Orleans: B-roll of July 13 Briefing Supporting Baton Rouge Landfill Search - FACES Lab Personnel

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    BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Video by Lesley Hill 

    FBI Field Offices

    LSU FACES laboratory personnel attend morning briefing July 13, 2026, at the Command Post set up for the search for 15-year-old Ja'Derrius Minnieweather.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 14:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014468
    VIRIN: 260713-D-D0355-5768
    Filename: DOD_111837495
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, US

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    This work, FBI New Orleans: B-roll of July 13 Briefing Supporting Baton Rouge Landfill Search - FACES Lab Personnel, by Lesley Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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