LSU FACES laboratory personnel attend morning briefing July 13, 2026, at the Command Post set up for the search for 15-year-old Ja'Derrius Minnieweather.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 14:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014468
|VIRIN:
|260713-D-D0355-5768
|Filename:
|DOD_111837495
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FBI New Orleans: B-roll of July 13 Briefing Supporting Baton Rouge Landfill Search - FACES Lab Personnel, by Lesley Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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