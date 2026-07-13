The Colorado National Guard supports Aspen Acres Fire

The Colorado National Guard supports Pueblo law enforcement, managing traffic control points for road closures and evacuated areas near the Aspen Acres Fire, Pueblo, Colorado July 9-12, 2026.
More than 80 service members were activated after Colorado Governor Jared Polis declared a state of emergency and authorized the Colorado National Guard to mobilize in support of the fire response. At the time, the Aspen Acres Fire was the largest wildfire in the state, having burnt nearly 100,000 acres. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 14:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014466
|VIRIN:
|260713-F-JF518-1562
|Filename:
|DOD_111837470
|Length:
|00:04:08
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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