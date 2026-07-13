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    The Colorado National Guard supports Aspen Acres Fire

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    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson 

    140th Wing

    The Colorado National Guard supports Pueblo law enforcement, managing traffic control points for road closures and evacuated areas near the Aspen Acres Fire, Pueblo, Colorado July 9-12, 2026.

    More than 80 service members were activated after Colorado Governor Jared Polis declared a state of emergency and authorized the Colorado National Guard to mobilize in support of the fire response. At the time, the Aspen Acres Fire was the largest wildfire in the state, having burnt nearly 100,000 acres. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 14:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1014466
    VIRIN: 260713-F-JF518-1562
    Filename: DOD_111837470
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: COLORADO, US

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    This work, The Colorado National Guard supports Aspen Acres Fire, by TSgt Chance Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Colorado National Guard
    Aspen Acres Fire

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