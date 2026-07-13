The Colorado National Guard supports Aspen Acres Fire

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014466" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Colorado National Guard supports Pueblo law enforcement, managing traffic control points for road closures and evacuated areas near the Aspen Acres Fire, Pueblo, Colorado July 9-12, 2026.



More than 80 service members were activated after Colorado Governor Jared Polis declared a state of emergency and authorized the Colorado National Guard to mobilize in support of the fire response. At the time, the Aspen Acres Fire was the largest wildfire in the state, having burnt nearly 100,000 acres. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)