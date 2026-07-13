75th Air Base Wing Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014464" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Eric Quidley is set to assume command of the 75th Air Base Wing at Hill Air Force Base in Utah, replacing the outgoing commander, Col. Daniel Cornelius. The change of command ceremony was scheduled on Monday, June 13, at the Hill Aerospace Museum. Col. Quidley is coming to Hill from Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, where he served as commander of the 49th Mission Support Group. Col. Daniel Cornelius will be continuing his career as the director of general officer management at Department of the Air Force Headquarters in Washington, D.C.