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    75th Air Base Wing Change of Command

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    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Video by Roque Murray 

    Hill Air Force Base

    Col. Eric Quidley is set to assume command of the 75th Air Base Wing at Hill Air Force Base in Utah, replacing the outgoing commander, Col. Daniel Cornelius. The change of command ceremony was scheduled on Monday, June 13, at the Hill Aerospace Museum. Col. Quidley is coming to Hill from Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, where he served as commander of the 49th Mission Support Group. Col. Daniel Cornelius will be continuing his career as the director of general officer management at Department of the Air Force Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 14:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014464
    VIRIN: 260713-F-F3230-1001
    PIN: 100748
    Filename: DOD_111837455
    Length: 00:50:13
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US

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    Hill Air Force Base
    75th ABW
    Change of Command
    Hill AFB Museum

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