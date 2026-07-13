Historical and present-day footage of MacDill Air Force Base are featured in a Freedom 250 commemorative video celebrating the 250th anniversary of American independence, July 4, 2026. The video showcases the installation's transformation throughout its history while recognizing the Airmen, Guardians, service members, civilians and families who have contributed to its enduring legacy of defending the nation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 13:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014459
|VIRIN:
|260703-F-RI626-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111837334
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Freedom 250: MacDill Then and Now, by SrA Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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