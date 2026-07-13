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    Freedom 250: MacDill Then and Now

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    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Historical and present-day footage of MacDill Air Force Base are featured in a Freedom 250 commemorative video celebrating the 250th anniversary of American independence, July 4, 2026. The video showcases the installation's transformation throughout its history while recognizing the Airmen, Guardians, service members, civilians and families who have contributed to its enduring legacy of defending the nation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Monique Stober)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 13:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1014459
    VIRIN: 260703-F-RI626-1001
    Filename: DOD_111837334
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Freedom 250: MacDill Then and Now, by SrA Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MacDill AFB
    Airman Magazine
    4th Of July
    91st ARS
    6 ARW
    Freedom 250th

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