Freedom 250: MacDill Then and Now

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014459" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Historical and present-day footage of MacDill Air Force Base are featured in a Freedom 250 commemorative video celebrating the 250th anniversary of American independence, July 4, 2026. The video showcases the installation's transformation throughout its history while recognizing the Airmen, Guardians, service members, civilians and families who have contributed to its enduring legacy of defending the nation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Monique Stober)