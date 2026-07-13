Welcome to the 88th Readiness Division Maj. Gen. Kevin Meisler

Incoming Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Kevin Meisler, receives an 88th Readiness Division themed jersey from outgoing Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi, during the change of command ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis., on July 11, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 11:58
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1014452
|VIRIN:
|260711-A-UQ307-4894
|Filename:
|DOD_111837097
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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