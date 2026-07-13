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    Welcome to the 88th Readiness Division Maj. Gen. Kevin Meisler

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    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Monte Swift 

    88th Readiness Division

    Incoming Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Kevin Meisler, receives an 88th Readiness Division themed jersey from outgoing Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi, during the change of command ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis., on July 11, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 11:58
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1014452
    VIRIN: 260711-A-UQ307-4894
    Filename: DOD_111837097
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Welcome to the 88th Readiness Division Maj. Gen. Kevin Meisler, by SFC Monte Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort McCoy
    88th Readiness Division commanding general
    88th Readiness Division (88th RD)
    change of command

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