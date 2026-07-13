Hunter Yoder Pro Supercross Motorcycle Safety PSA USACRC

Pro Supercross racer Hunter Yoder remind us to wear our PPE whether on road or off road. If the pro's gear up, so should you!
Each year the Army loses Soldiers to off-duty motorcycle accidents. Most of these tragedies come down to preventable mistakes. Speed, Lack or training, lack of required PPE, and other human errors are often the cause. The regulations apply on and off-duty. Often times riders were not wearing the proper, Army required, protection. The Army requires a DOT approved helmet, long sleeve shirt, long pants, over the ankle boots, gloves, eye protection. PPE can reduce injury and save lives. If the pros gear up every single ride, so should you. Your life matters, ride smart. Ride protected.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 11:47
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1014449
|VIRIN:
|260601-A-XQ873-9572
|Filename:
|DOD_111837067
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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