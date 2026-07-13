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    Maximus Vohland Pro Supercross Motocross Motorcycle PSA USACRC

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    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Video by Angela Grice 

    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center

    Each year the Army loses Soldiers to off-duty motorcycle accidents. Most of these tragedies come down to preventable mistakes. Speed, Lack or training, lack of required PPE, and other human errors are often the cause. If the pros gear up every single ride, so should you. Your life matters, ride smart. Ride protected.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 11:39
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1014447
    VIRIN: 260601-A-XQ873-1163
    Filename: DOD_111837050
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Maximus Vohland Pro Supercross Motocross Motorcycle PSA USACRC, by Angela Grice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    motocross
    motorcycle accident
    off-duty
    Motorcycle Saferty
    Motorcycle Safety Awareness
    motorcycle

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