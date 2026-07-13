Maximus Vohland Pro Supercross Motocross Motorcycle PSA USACRC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014447" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Each year the Army loses Soldiers to off-duty motorcycle accidents. Most of these tragedies come down to preventable mistakes. Speed, Lack or training, lack of required PPE, and other human errors are often the cause. If the pros gear up every single ride, so should you. Your life matters, ride smart. Ride protected.