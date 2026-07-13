U.S. Sea Drones Strike Submarine and Ship Maintenance Facility in Iran

Using multiple one-way attack surface drones, CENTCOM forces successfully struck a submarine and ship maintenance facility in Iran, July 12, 2026. Three Corsair unmanned surface vessels hit the port at Bandar Abbas Naval Base, marking the first time American forces have employed sea drones in combat operations. The strikes degraded Iran’s ability to continue attacking commercial shipping. (U.S. Central Command Video)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 11:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014441
|VIRIN:
|260713-D-D0477-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111836915
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|23
|High-Res. Downloads:
|23
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