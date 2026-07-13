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    U.S. Sea Drones Strike Submarine and Ship Maintenance Facility in Iran

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    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.13.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Using multiple one-way attack surface drones, CENTCOM forces successfully struck a submarine and ship maintenance facility in Iran, July 12, 2026. Three Corsair unmanned surface vessels hit the port at Bandar Abbas Naval Base, marking the first time American forces have employed sea drones in combat operations. The strikes degraded Iran’s ability to continue attacking commercial shipping. (U.S. Central Command Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 11:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014441
    VIRIN: 260713-D-D0477-1003
    Filename: DOD_111836915
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

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    Downloads: 23
    High-Res. Downloads: 23

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    TAGS

    Iran
    CENTCOM

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