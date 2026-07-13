CMMC Phase II Suspended to Boost DIB Innovation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014437" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Hon Kirsten Davies, DoW Chief Information Officer announces the immediate suspension of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program for the upcoming November 10, 2026 Phase II transition deadline. All Phase I self-assessment requirements remain firmly in place. The Department will begin a comprehensive review of CMMC aimed at aligning with the Secretary of War’s Warfighting Acquisition Strategy (WAS) directives prioritizing speed to capability, lowering barriers for small, medium, and non-traditional businesses, and replaces bureaucratic compliance with scalable, resilient cybersecurity measures.