CMMC Phase II Suspended to Boost DIB Innovation

Hon Kirsten Davies, DoW Chief Information Officer announces the immediate suspension of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program for the upcoming November 10, 2026 Phase II transition deadline. All Phase I self-assessment requirements remain firmly in place. The Department will begin a comprehensive review of CMMC aimed at aligning with the Secretary of War’s Warfighting Acquisition Strategy (WAS) directives prioritizing speed to capability, lowering barriers for small, medium, and non-traditional businesses, and replaces bureaucratic compliance with scalable, resilient cybersecurity measures.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 15:16
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1014437
|VIRIN:
|260713-O-UK622-7219
|Filename:
|DOD_111836834
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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