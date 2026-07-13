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    CMMC Phase II Suspended to Boost DIB Innovation

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Video by KP MURPHY 

    DoD CIO

    Hon Kirsten Davies, DoW Chief Information Officer announces the immediate suspension of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program for the upcoming November 10, 2026 Phase II transition deadline. All Phase I self-assessment requirements remain firmly in place. The Department will begin a comprehensive review of CMMC aimed at aligning with the Secretary of War’s Warfighting Acquisition Strategy (WAS) directives prioritizing speed to capability, lowering barriers for small, medium, and non-traditional businesses, and replaces bureaucratic compliance with scalable, resilient cybersecurity measures.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 15:16
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1014437
    VIRIN: 260713-O-UK622-7219
    Filename: DOD_111836834
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, CMMC Phase II Suspended to Boost DIB Innovation, by KP MURPHY, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    DIB
    CIO
    Defense Industrial Base
    CMMC
    Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification
    Arsenal of Freedom

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