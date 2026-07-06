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    SETAF-AF COC clean copy

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    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.25.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey relinquished command of the Southern European Task Force-Africa (SETAF-AF) to Maj. Gen. Matthew W. Brown on June 26, 2026, on Caserma Ederle, Italy. SETAF-AF prepares Army forces, executes crisis response, enables strategic competition, and strengthens partners to achieve U.S. Army Europe and Africa and U.S. Africa Command campaign objectives. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White and Sgt. Salvador Castro.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 10:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014435
    VIRIN: 260626-A-FG870-9106
    Filename: DOD_111836799
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: VICENZA, IT

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    This work, SETAF-AF COC clean copy, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Caserma Ederle
    USAG Italy
    StrongerTogeather
    Lions Lead!
    SETAF AF

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