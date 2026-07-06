SETAF-AF COC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014434" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey relinquished command of the Southern European Task Force-Africa (SETAF-AF) to Maj. Gen. Matthew W. Brown on June 26, 2026, on Caserma Ederle, Italy. SETAF-AF prepares Army forces, executes crisis response, enables strategic competition, and strengthens partners to achieve U.S. Army Europe and Africa and U.S. Africa Command campaign objectives. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White and Sgt. Salvador Castro.)