SETAF-AF COC

Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey relinquished command of the Southern European Task Force-Africa (SETAF-AF) to Maj. Gen. Matthew W. Brown on June 26, 2026, on Caserma Ederle, Italy. SETAF-AF prepares Army forces, executes crisis response, enables strategic competition, and strengthens partners to achieve U.S. Army Europe and Africa and U.S. Africa Command campaign objectives. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White and Sgt. Salvador Castro.)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 10:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014434
|VIRIN:
|260626-A-FG870-6319
|Filename:
|DOD_111836796
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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