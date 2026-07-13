Vicenza Sergeant Morales Club honors NCO excellence, welcomes first retired Italian Army honorary inductee

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014432" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sergeant Major, Shanett Robinson, chief medical noncommissioned officer, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), explains the significance of the Sergeant Morales Club during an American Forces Network-Vicenza radio interview in Vicenza, Italy, July 10, 2026. The Vicenza Chapter of Excellence of the Sergeant Morales Club recognized outstanding leadership, professional excellence and volunteer service during its annual induction ceremony. The ceremony inducted two noncommissioned officers into the Sergeant Morales Club, welcomed an honorary member whose continued service strengthened the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Italian armies, and presented the Dr. Mary E. Walker Award to four volunteers whose dedication enhanced Soldier and Family readiness across the Vicenza military community. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Cheshaon Jones)



[Music: Corporate upbeat by India Happy licensed through Envato]