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    Vicenza Sergeant Morales Club honors NCO excellence, welcomes first retired Italian Army honorary inductee

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    VICENZA, ITALY

    07.10.2026

    Video by Pfc. Cheshaon Jones 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Sergeant Major, Shanett Robinson, chief medical noncommissioned officer, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), explains the significance of the Sergeant Morales Club during an American Forces Network-Vicenza radio interview in Vicenza, Italy, July 10, 2026. The Vicenza Chapter of Excellence of the Sergeant Morales Club recognized outstanding leadership, professional excellence and volunteer service during its annual induction ceremony. The ceremony inducted two noncommissioned officers into the Sergeant Morales Club, welcomed an honorary member whose continued service strengthened the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Italian armies, and presented the Dr. Mary E. Walker Award to four volunteers whose dedication enhanced Soldier and Family readiness across the Vicenza military community. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Cheshaon Jones)

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    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 11:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1014432
    VIRIN: 260710-A-FX936-5448
    Filename: DOD_111836778
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: VICENZA, IT

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