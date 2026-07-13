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    B-roll: Vicenza Sergeant Morales Club inducts new members

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    VICENZA, ITALY

    07.10.2026

    Video by Spc. John Garcia 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Members of the Vicenza military community attend the Sergeant Morales Club induction ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, July 10, 2026. The ceremony recognized exemplary leadership, professional excellence and selfless service while reinforcing the Sergeant Morales Club's commitment to developing exceptional noncommissioned officers and preserving the traditions of the Army profession. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. John Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 11:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014430
    VIRIN: 260710-A-KJ763-9921
    Filename: DOD_111836703
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: VICENZA, IT

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, B-roll: Vicenza Sergeant Morales Club inducts new members, by SPC John Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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