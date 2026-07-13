B-roll: Vicenza Sergeant Morales Club inducts new members

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014430" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the Vicenza military community attend the Sergeant Morales Club induction ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, July 10, 2026. The ceremony recognized exemplary leadership, professional excellence and selfless service while reinforcing the Sergeant Morales Club's commitment to developing exceptional noncommissioned officers and preserving the traditions of the Army profession. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. John Garcia)