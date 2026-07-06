A social media reel highlighting the Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) Independence Day Celebration at W.P.T. Hill Field on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 4, 2026. Hosted by MCCS in partnership with Marine Corps Installations East-MCB Camp Lejeune, this annual event celebrates the nation's Independence Day by bringing service members, families and communities together with live entertainment and fireworks in recognition of Freedom 250. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Salvador Flores Perez)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 09:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014426
|VIRIN:
|260706-M-DR174-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111836634
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Camp Lejeune 4th of July Celebration Social Media Reel, by Cpl Salvador Flores Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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