(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    National Best Warrior Competition Conduct Helocast

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2026

    Video by Spc. Eli Johnson 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army National Guard soldiers and noncommissioned officers kick off the 2026 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition by conducting a helocast at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Florida, July 11, 2026. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCOs to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (Army National Guard video by Spc. Eli Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 08:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014424
    VIRIN: 260711-A-TX376-2090
    Filename: DOD_111836614
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Best Warrior Competition Conduct Helocast, by SPC Eli Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FLARNG
    Best Warrior Competition
    Camp Blanding Joilnt Training Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video