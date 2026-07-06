National Best Warrior Competition Conduct Helocast

U.S. Army National Guard soldiers and noncommissioned officers kick off the 2026 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition by conducting a helocast at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Florida, July 11, 2026. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCOs to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (Army National Guard video by Spc. Eli Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 08:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014424
|VIRIN:
|260711-A-TX376-2090
|Filename:
|DOD_111836614
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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