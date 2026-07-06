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    H&S Bn Change of Command Ceremony

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    CAMP FOSTER PLAZA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. Briana Vera 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, hosted a change of command ceremony at Camp Foster Plaza for Col. Marc Walker, the outgoing commanding officer of Headquarters and Support Battalion. Col. Walker transferred command to the incoming commanding officer Col. Kimberly Sile. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 04:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014417
    VIRIN: 260713-M-GT239-1002
    Filename: DOD_111836455
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP FOSTER PLAZA, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, H&S Bn Change of Command Ceremony, by Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    Headquarters and Support Battalion MCIPAC-MCB
    AFN
    Change of Command Ceremony
    War Media Activity

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