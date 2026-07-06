H&S Bn Change of Command Ceremony: B Roll

U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, hosted a change of command ceremony at Camp Foster Plaza for Col. Marc Walker, the outgoing commanding officer of Headquarters and Support Battalion. Col. Walker transferred command to the incoming commanding officer Col. Kimberly Sile. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 04:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014413
|VIRIN:
|260713-M-GT239-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111836441
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER PLAZA, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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