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    JSDF Bilateral HA/DR at Camp Miyako for Resolute Dragon 26 B-Roll

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    CAMP MIYAKO, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.28.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Saucier 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. service members and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force service members, participate in a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief scenario during Resolute Dragon 26 at Camp Miyako, Okinawa, Japan on June 28, 2026. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Forces and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain.  (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Saucier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 03:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014406
    VIRIN: 260630-M-RR386-2001
    Filename: DOD_111836376
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: CAMP MIYAKO, OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, JSDF Bilateral HA/DR at Camp Miyako for Resolute Dragon 26 B-Roll, by LCpl Nathan Saucier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JSDF
    Joint-Operations
    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    AFN
    War Media Activity

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