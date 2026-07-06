JSDF Bilateral HA/DR at Camp Miyako for Resolute Dragon 26 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014406" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force service members, participate in a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief scenario during Resolute Dragon 26 at Camp Miyako, Okinawa, Japan on June 28, 2026. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Forces and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Saucier)