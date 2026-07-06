JSDF Bilateral HA/DR at Camp Miyako for Resolute Dragon 26

U.S. service members and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force service members participate in a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief scenario during Resolute Dragon 26 at Camp Miyako, Okinawa, Japan on June 28, 2026. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Forces and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Saucier)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 03:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014405
|VIRIN:
|260628-M-RR386-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111836374
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP MIYAKO, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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