COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (July 4, 2026) – Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosts an Independence Day Celebration at Nimitz Park onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, July 4, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Victoria Petrova)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 02:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014399
|VIRIN:
|260704-N-XU311-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111836329
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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