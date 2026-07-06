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    LAST SUBIC SAILOR OF 1992

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.25.2026

    Video by Seaman Michaela Graves 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (June 25, 2026) – Cmdr. Jerry Belmonte retires after 34 years of service in the Navy during a ceremony at the Community Education Center onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, June 25, 2026. Belmonte officially became the final Sailor to retire out the last batch of recruits from U.S. Naval Base Subic Bay, Philippines before the base closed in 1992. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michaela Graves)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 02:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014394
    VIRIN: 260625-N-PX871-1001
    Filename: DOD_111836304
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

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    This work, LAST SUBIC SAILOR OF 1992, by SN Michaela Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    subic bay
    Sasebo
    retirement
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo

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