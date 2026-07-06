LAST SUBIC SAILOR OF 1992

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014394" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (June 25, 2026) – Cmdr. Jerry Belmonte retires after 34 years of service in the Navy during a ceremony at the Community Education Center onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, June 25, 2026. Belmonte officially became the final Sailor to retire out the last batch of recruits from U.S. Naval Base Subic Bay, Philippines before the base closed in 1992. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michaela Graves)