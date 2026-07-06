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    National Best Warrior Competitor Conducts Land Navigation and CBRN Lane

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    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2026

    Video by Spc. Eli Johnson 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. 1st Class Erich Friedlein with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard conducts a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear lane during a land navigation course while competing in the 2026 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Florida, July 12, 2026. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCOs to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (Army National Guard video by Spc. Eli Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 07:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014390
    VIRIN: 260713-A-TX376-7142
    Filename: DOD_111836204
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: FLORIDA, US

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    This work, National Best Warrior Competitor Conducts Land Navigation and CBRN Lane, by SPC Eli Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    FLARNG
    Best Warrior Competition
    Camp Blanding Joilnt Training Center

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