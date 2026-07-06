55th Rescue Squadron CSAR during Valiant Shield 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014388" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Pararescuemen assigned to the 55th rescue squadron conduct combat search and rescue training in support of Valiant Shield 2026 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 29, 2026. Exercises like VALIANT SHIELD allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Austin Salazar)