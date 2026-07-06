(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    National Best Warrior Competitors Conduct Weapons Qualification

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2026

    Video by Spc. Eli Johnson 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers and noncommissioned officers competing in the annual Best Warrior Competition conduct weapons qualification at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Florida, July 11, 2026. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCOs to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (Army National Guard video by Spc. Eli Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2026
    Date Posted: 07.12.2026 21:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014384
    VIRIN: 260712-A-TX376-3684
    Filename: DOD_111836124
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Best Warrior Competitors Conduct Weapons Qualification, by SPC Eli Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FLARNG
    Best Warrior Competition
    Camp Blanding Joilnt Training Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video