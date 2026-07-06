National Best Warrior Competitors Conduct Marksmanship Test

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers and noncommissioned officers competing in the annual Best Warrior Competition conduct a marksmanship test at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Florida, July 11, 2026. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCOs to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (Army National Guard video by Spc. Eli Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2026 20:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014382
|VIRIN:
|260711-A-TX376-3010
|Filename:
|DOD_111836080
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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