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    U.S. Coast Guard Personal Watercraft

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    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carmen Caver 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    The U.S. Coast Guard has officially implemented the tactical personal watercraft (PWC) into its active operational fleet to maximize influence across more restrictive maritime environments. These high-speed crafts can operate in shallow waters inaccessible to cutters and small boats.(U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carmen Caver)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.12.2026 20:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014380
    VIRIN: 260516-G-KH296-1001
    Filename: DOD_111836021
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    TAGS

    PWC
    personal watercraft
    SMTC
    U.S. Coast Guard
    USCG
    tactical personal watercraft

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