U.S. Coast Guard Personal Watercraft

The U.S. Coast Guard has officially implemented the tactical personal watercraft (PWC) into its active operational fleet to maximize influence across more restrictive maritime environments. These high-speed crafts can operate in shallow waters inaccessible to cutters and small boats.(U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carmen Caver)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2026 20:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014380
|VIRIN:
|260516-G-KH296-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111836021
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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