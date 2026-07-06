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    2026 Best Warrior Competition Helocast

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    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    CAMP BLANDING JOINT TRAINING CENTER, Fla. (July 11, 2026) — Soldiers competing in the 2026 National Guard Best Warrior Competition prepare to exit a UH-60 Black Hawk during a helocast at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., July 11, 2026. A helocast is a military insertion technique in which troops exit a low-flying helicopter directly into a body of water. The annual competition brings together Soldiers from the Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Pennsylvania and Utah National Guards to test their physical endurance, tactical proficiency and warrior skills while identifying the National Guard's top enlisted Soldier and noncommissioned officer. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2026
    Date Posted: 07.12.2026 15:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014378
    VIRIN: 260711-F-ZH301-4155
    Filename: DOD_111835936
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, 2026 Best Warrior Competition Helocast, by TSgt Cesar Cordero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Best Warrior Competition
    National Guard
    Army
    Florida

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