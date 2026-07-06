2026 Best Warrior Competition Helocast

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014378" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CAMP BLANDING JOINT TRAINING CENTER, Fla. (July 11, 2026) — Soldiers competing in the 2026 National Guard Best Warrior Competition prepare to exit a UH-60 Black Hawk during a helocast at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., July 11, 2026. A helocast is a military insertion technique in which troops exit a low-flying helicopter directly into a body of water. The annual competition brings together Soldiers from the Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Pennsylvania and Utah National Guards to test their physical endurance, tactical proficiency and warrior skills while identifying the National Guard's top enlisted Soldier and noncommissioned officer. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero)