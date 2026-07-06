2026 Best Warrior Competition Helocast

CAMP BLANDING JOINT TRAINING CENTER, Fla. (July 11, 2026) — Soldiers competing in the 2026 National Guard Best Warrior Competition prepare to exit a UH-60 Black Hawk during a helocast at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., July 11, 2026. A helocast is a military insertion technique in which troops exit a low-flying helicopter directly into a body of water. The annual competition brings together Soldiers from the Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Pennsylvania and Utah National Guards to test their physical endurance, tactical proficiency and warrior skills while identifying the National Guard's top enlisted Soldier and noncommissioned officer. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2026 15:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014378
|VIRIN:
|260711-F-ZH301-4155
|Filename:
|DOD_111835936
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|STARKE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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