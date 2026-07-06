(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    REEL: Where Are Battles Won?

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2026

    Video by Sgt. Aidan Hekker 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    Wrestlers compete in the U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals tournament at the Fargo Dome in Fargo, N.D., July 10-11, 2026. This year marks the historic 10th anniversary of the partnership between the U.S. Marine Corps and USA Wrestling. Through this collaboration, the Marine Corps actively engages with coaches, athletes, and community leaders nationwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2026
    Date Posted: 07.11.2026 18:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1014367
    VIRIN: 260711-M-HP224-1001
    Filename: DOD_111835341
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, REEL: Where Are Battles Won?, by Sgt Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAW, MCRC, Coaches, Wrestling, Partnership, Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video