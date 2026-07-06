REEL: Where Are Battles Won?

Wrestlers compete in the U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals tournament at the Fargo Dome in Fargo, N.D., July 10-11, 2026. This year marks the historic 10th anniversary of the partnership between the U.S. Marine Corps and USA Wrestling. Through this collaboration, the Marine Corps actively engages with coaches, athletes, and community leaders nationwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2026 18:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014367
|VIRIN:
|260711-M-HP224-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111835341
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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