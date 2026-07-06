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    End of the Eagle

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    UNITED STATES

    07.11.2026

    Video by Lt. Col. Nikki Jackson, Master Sgt. Daniel Reed and Airman Zach Cook

    173rd Fighter Wing

    The 173rd Fighter Wing said goodbye to its final F-15 in December as they are looking to transition to a new airframe. The F-15 Eagle flew at Kingsley Field for decades providing student pilots training before they were sent off to their operational units. This video is a final send off to the F-15 Eagle and the people who made it the greatest aircraft to grace the skies. (173rd Fighter Wing Production)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2026
    Date Posted: 07.11.2026 16:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014361
    VIRIN: 260711-Z-HS861-1001
    Filename: DOD_111835132
    Length: 00:18:08
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, End of the Eagle, by Lt. Col. Nikki Jackson, MSgt Daniel Reed and Amn Zach Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    End of an Era
    Kingsley Field Air National Guard
    173FW
    F-15

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