End of the Eagle

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014361" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 173rd Fighter Wing said goodbye to its final F-15 in December as they are looking to transition to a new airframe. The F-15 Eagle flew at Kingsley Field for decades providing student pilots training before they were sent off to their operational units. This video is a final send off to the F-15 Eagle and the people who made it the greatest aircraft to grace the skies. (173rd Fighter Wing Production)