The 173rd Fighter Wing said goodbye to its final F-15 in December as they are looking to transition to a new airframe. The F-15 Eagle flew at Kingsley Field for decades providing student pilots training before they were sent off to their operational units. This video is a final send off to the F-15 Eagle and the people who made it the greatest aircraft to grace the skies. (173rd Fighter Wing Production)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2026 16:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014361
|VIRIN:
|260711-Z-HS861-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111835132
|Length:
|00:18:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, End of the Eagle, by Lt. Col. Nikki Jackson, MSgt Daniel Reed and Amn Zach Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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