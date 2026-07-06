Coast Guard medevacs 15-year-old male from Shi Shi Beach

A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Port Angeles medevac'd a 15-year-old male from Shi Shi Beach in Olympic National Park, Washington, Friday July 10, 2026. The male was transported to Air Station Port Angeles and transferred to emergency medical services for further care. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2026 14:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014354
|VIRIN:
|260710-G-HT254-8360
|Filename:
|DOD_111834983
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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