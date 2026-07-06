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    Coast Guard medevacs 15-year-old male from Shi Shi Beach

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    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter  

    U.S. Coast Guard Northwest

    A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Port Angeles medevac'd a 15-year-old male from Shi Shi Beach in Olympic National Park, Washington, Friday July 10, 2026. The male was transported to Air Station Port Angeles and transferred to emergency medical services for further care. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.11.2026 14:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014354
    VIRIN: 260710-G-HT254-8360
    Filename: DOD_111834983
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    Olympic National Park
    medevac
    search and rescue

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