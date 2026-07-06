Boss Lift to St. Louis Gateway Arch

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The Illinois National Guard welcomed employers from across the region for a Boss Lift to the St. Louis area July 9, giving them a firsthand look at the training, equipment and mission readiness their employees support while serving in uniform.



During the event, participants traveled aboard a UH-60 Black Hawk, met with Soldiers, learned about the Illinois National Guard's dual state and federal mission, and gained a greater appreciation for the leadership, discipline and commitment service members bring back to their civilian workplaces.



Conducted in partnership with Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR)/ Illinois ESGR, the Boss Lift strengthens the relationship between employers and the Guard by providing a unique opportunity to experience military service from a Soldier's perspective. Through events like these, employers gain a better understanding of the valuable skills and experiences their employees develop while serving their state and nation.



A special thank you to the exceptional aircrew who made this Boss Lift possible: 1st Lt. Kyle Kiper, 2nd Lt. Howard Sterling, Sgt. Ellis Jagger, and Sgt. Lynn Trestin.



Your professionalism, expertise and commitment to safely transporting our guests helped make this event both memorable and informative.



Thank you to the employers who joined us and for your continued support of the Illinois National Guard and our Citizen-Soldiers.



(U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters – Illinois National Guard)