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    Boss Lift to St. Louis Gateway Arch

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    ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2026

    Video by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    The Illinois National Guard welcomed employers from across the region for a Boss Lift to the St. Louis area July 9, giving them a firsthand look at the training, equipment and mission readiness their employees support while serving in uniform.

    During the event, participants traveled aboard a UH-60 Black Hawk, met with Soldiers, learned about the Illinois National Guard's dual state and federal mission, and gained a greater appreciation for the leadership, discipline and commitment service members bring back to their civilian workplaces.

    Conducted in partnership with Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR)/ Illinois ESGR, the Boss Lift strengthens the relationship between employers and the Guard by providing a unique opportunity to experience military service from a Soldier's perspective. Through events like these, employers gain a better understanding of the valuable skills and experiences their employees develop while serving their state and nation.

    A special thank you to the exceptional aircrew who made this Boss Lift possible: 1st Lt. Kyle Kiper, 2nd Lt. Howard Sterling, Sgt. Ellis Jagger, and Sgt. Lynn Trestin.

    Your professionalism, expertise and commitment to safely transporting our guests helped make this event both memorable and informative.

    Thank you to the employers who joined us and for your continued support of the Illinois National Guard and our Citizen-Soldiers.

    (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters – Illinois National Guard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.11.2026 13:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014343
    VIRIN: 260709-A-XJ169-6743
    Filename: DOD_111834903
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Boss Lift to St. Louis Gateway Arch, by 2LT Trenton Fouche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    UH60 Black Hawk
    St. Louis Arch
    boss lift
    St. Louis

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