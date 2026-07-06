101st Troop Command Best Soldier Competition

Soldiers assigned to 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard take part in the Best Soldier Competition during annual training, Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, July, 2026. A total of 16 participants competed in order to test their skills and abilities and determine who was the best Soldier. These kind of competitions push Soldiers to their limits, building character, raising morale and an opportunity to show initiative through physical training and competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Meléndez)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2026 14:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014338
|VIRIN:
|260708-A-MM593-7353
|Filename:
|DOD_111834823
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|CAMP SANTIAGO, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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