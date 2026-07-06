101st Troop Command Best Soldier Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014338" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard take part in the Best Soldier Competition during annual training, Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, July, 2026. A total of 16 participants competed in order to test their skills and abilities and determine who was the best Soldier. These kind of competitions push Soldiers to their limits, building character, raising morale and an opportunity to show initiative through physical training and competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Meléndez)