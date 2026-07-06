NATO FLF Battle Group‑Poland joins 15th Giżycko Mechanized Brigade for 32nd Anniversary Ceremony

U.S. Army, Croatian, Romanian, and British Soldiers with the NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland, attended the Polish Army’s 15th Giżycko Mechanized Brigade 32nd anniversary holiday ceremony in Giżycko, Poland, July 10, 2026. The invitation to attend the ceremony was extended by Brigadier General Mirosław Spurek of the 15th Giżycko Mechanized Brigade to the leadership of the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment stationed rotationally at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, as part of the NATO FLF Battle Group-Poland. U.S. forces in Europe conduct routine training in Poland to enhance interoperability with NATO allies and maintain readiness along the alliance’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Emilie Lenglain)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2026 09:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1014335
|VIRIN:
|260710-A-KC361-1001
|PIN:
|100001
|Filename:
|DOD_111834809
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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