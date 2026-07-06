B-Roll: U.S. military, partner nations participate in HADR exercise during RIMPAC 2026

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), and members of the Canadian Medical Emergency Response Team load personnel with simulated injuries onto a CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division during a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Ford Island, Hawaii, July 10, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Jacob Brown)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2026 19:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014333
|VIRIN:
|260710-N-KE573-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111834631
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|FORD ISLAND, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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