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    July 2026 Drill Command Message

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    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Orlando Corpuz 

    Hawaii Air National Guard Headquarters

    Brig. Gen. Phillip L. Mallory, Hawaii Air National Guard commander, delivers the July 2026 Drill Command Message

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 20:07
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1014328
    VIRIN: 260710-Z-PW099-1000
    Filename: DOD_111834441
    Length: 00:06:41
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

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    This work, July 2026 Drill Command Message, by TSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    HAWAII AIR NATIONAL GUARD
    Philllip Mallory

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