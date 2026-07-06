1st Marine Regiment Relief and Appointment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014327" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, hold a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 10, 2026. During the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. Tyrone J. Mccullough relinquished his duty as Battalion Sergeant Major to Sgt. Maj. Austin B. Rice. Mccullough is a native of Michigan. Rice is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ricardo DelCastillo and Lance Cpl. Dylan Jameson)