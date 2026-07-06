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    1st Marine Regiment Relief and Appointment

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen, Lance Cpl. Ricardo DelCastillo and Lance Cpl. Dylan Jameson

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, hold a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 10, 2026. During the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. Tyrone J. Mccullough relinquished his duty as Battalion Sergeant Major to Sgt. Maj. Austin B. Rice. Mccullough is a native of Michigan. Rice is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ricardo DelCastillo and Lance Cpl. Dylan Jameson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 20:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014327
    VIRIN: 260710-M-Z6966-1002
    Filename: DOD_111834438
    Length: 00:32:17
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, 1st Marine Regiment Relief and Appointment, by LCpl Diego Berumen, LCpl Ricardo DelCastillo and LCpl Dylan Jameson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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