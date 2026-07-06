U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, hold a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 10, 2026. During the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. Tyrone J. Mccullough relinquished his duty as Battalion Sergeant Major to Sgt. Maj. Austin B. Rice. Mccullough is a native of Michigan. Rice is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ricardo DelCastillo and Lance Cpl. Dylan Jameson)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 20:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014327
|VIRIN:
|260710-M-Z6966-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111834438
|Length:
|00:32:17
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Marine Regiment Relief and Appointment, by LCpl Diego Berumen, LCpl Ricardo DelCastillo and LCpl Dylan Jameson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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