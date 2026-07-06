11th Marines holds a change of command ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014326" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, hold a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 10, 2026. During the ceremony, Col. Benjamin B. Harrison, relinquished command of the regiment to Col. Steven C. Allshouse. Harrison is a native of California. Allshouse is a native of New Jersey. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Anita Ramos and Lance Cpl. Samuel Krause.)