11th Marines holds a change of command ceremony

U.S. Marines with 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, hold a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 10, 2026. During the ceremony, Col. Benjamin B. Harrison, relinquished command of the regiment to Col. Steven C. Allshouse. Harrison is a native of California. Allshouse is a native of New Jersey. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Anita Ramos and Lance Cpl. Samuel Krause.)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 19:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014326
|VIRIN:
|260710-M-Z6696-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111834417
|Length:
|01:15:06
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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