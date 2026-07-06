(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    11th Marines holds a change of command ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. Anita Ramos and Lance Cpl. Samuel Krause

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, hold a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 10, 2026. During the ceremony, Col. Benjamin B. Harrison, relinquished command of the regiment to Col. Steven C. Allshouse. Harrison is a native of California. Allshouse is a native of New Jersey. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Anita Ramos and Lance Cpl. Samuel Krause.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 19:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014326
    VIRIN: 260710-M-Z6696-1001
    Filename: DOD_111834417
    Length: 01:15:06
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Marines holds a change of command ceremony, by Sgt Anita Ramos and LCpl Samuel Krause, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC, 1st Marine Division, Change of command, Blue Diamond, Marines, 11th Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video